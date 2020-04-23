News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 10:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

10 SMU players who could earn NFL contracts

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, but for many athletes, the draft isn't when the news about becoming a pro comes. SMU has a few athletes who could land NFL jobs via free agency.

SMU defenders Delontae Scott (35) and Pono Davis (51) are either hoping to hear their names called in the NFL Draft, or receive a phone call shortly after the draft for a free-agency opportunity.
SMU defenders Delontae Scott (35) and Pono Davis (51) are either hoping to hear their names called in the NFL Draft, or receive a phone call shortly after the draft for a free-agency opportunity. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and even in a virtual format, many SMU football players are hoping to hear their names announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team sometime between Thursday and Saturday.

If draft projections are any indicator, however, most of the Mustangs will have to wait for phone calls following the draft, as teams could be inquiring about them as free agents.

Which isn't a bad thing at all.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}