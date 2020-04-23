10 SMU players who could earn NFL contracts
The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, but for many athletes, the draft isn't when the news about becoming a pro comes. SMU has a few athletes who could land NFL jobs via free agency.
The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and even in a virtual format, many SMU football players are hoping to hear their names announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team sometime between Thursday and Saturday.
If draft projections are any indicator, however, most of the Mustangs will have to wait for phone calls following the draft, as teams could be inquiring about them as free agents.
Which isn't a bad thing at all.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news