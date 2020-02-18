When casual basketball fans hear a coach call an opponent an "old team," it may come across as a slight dig. But those who know the ins and outs of the game know the compliment delivered.

Tulane has what SMU identified as an old team -- and the comment is far from disrespectful. The exact opposite, in Jankovich's eyes. When you look at the roster, three of its most reliable players are graduate transfer students in wing KJ Lawson and guards Christion Thompson and Nic Thomas. All three have played more than 100 college basketball games.

Going a step further, two of the three -- Thomas and Thompson -- have more than 110 games under their collegiate belts.