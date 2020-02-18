News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 20:10:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Youth vs. experience: SMU set for rematch vs. 'old team' in Tulane

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Tulane has one of the most experienced teams in the AAC. Three players have played more games than every player on SMU's roster.

SMU basketball coach Tim Jankovich spoke highly of Tulane, despite the Green Wave being dead last in the AAC standings.
When casual basketball fans hear a coach call an opponent an "old team," it may come across as a slight dig. But those who know the ins and outs of the game know the compliment delivered.

Tulane has what SMU identified as an old team -- and the comment is far from disrespectful. The exact opposite, in Jankovich's eyes. When you look at the roster, three of its most reliable players are graduate transfer students in wing KJ Lawson and guards Christion Thompson and Nic Thomas. All three have played more than 100 college basketball games.

Going a step further, two of the three -- Thomas and Thompson -- have more than 110 games under their collegiate belts.

