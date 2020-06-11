News More News
With a growing list of offers, 2022 OL Devon Campbell keeps SMU in mind

Kevin Reynolds • TheHillTopics
Staff

A highly coveted recruit with 25 offers, Arlington Bowie 2022 offensive lineman Devon Campbell spoke positively about SMU.

For a player that has 25 offers after his sophomore season, it may come as a surprise that any scholarship still catches Devon Campbell off guard.

But, the 2022 Arlington (Texas) Bowie product indicated that interest from SMU certainly was unexpected.

