Poor shooting and lackluster defense resulted in a slow start for the SMU Mustangs Thursday, but transfer Isiaha Mike’s shooting skills helped the Mustangs pull away. The Duquesne transfer had nine points over a four-minute span, keying a 15-0 that set the Mustangs on their way to a 91-59 win over the McNeese State Cowboys Thursday night at Moody Coliseum.

Mike had a season-high 18 points on the night, the most he’s scored as a Mustang. He hit two threes, a layup and a free throw during the first half run that saw SMU’s lead go from four to 19.

But his performance was overshadowed by Jimmy Whitt, who secured the program’s first triple double since 1999. Whitt finished the night with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The game was close early because of McNeese State’s shooting. In the game’s first 14 minutes, the Cowboys were 8-15 from the floor and 2-3 from behind the three-point line. Meanwhile, SMU was just 11-23 in the first half, missing several easy layups.

After the quick start, the Cowboys went cold. They hit just two of their next nine shots and missed six three pointers to close out the half.

After taking a 40-24 halftime lead, SMU came out of the break and embarked on another run, taking a 63-39 lead halfway through the game’s second half. They’d never look back, winning 61-59 to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Stock up:

Jimmy Whitt: Jimmy Whitt had himself a game, recording a triple-double, the first of his career. He did so in a very Jimmy Whitt way. It was not a loud triple double; there wasn’t any big threes or domination inside. Whitt just did what he does best: play efficiently. He hit 6-9 shots on the night, his fourth game with a shooting percentage greater than 50 percent. He continues to be a key-cog in SMU’s offense.

Isiaha Mike: Isiaha Mike is starting to look more and more comfortable on the floor and in SMU’s offense. He followed his 16-point performance against Lamar with an xx-point performance Thursday. Most notably, he hit 3 threes, showing that he has good range.

SMU was able to get its whole bench involved late and after the first few minutes, there just weren’t any negatives, resulting in the stock down section being empty.