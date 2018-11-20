Tulsa and SMU will play Saturday at Skelly Stadium with SMU desperately needing a win to secure bowl eligibility. Tulsa may be a good team to play with everything that’s on the line. The Golden Hurricane are 2-9 on the season, with an 11-point win over Central Arkansas and a 30-point win over UConn accounting for those two victories. Its offense averages 23.8 points per game and its defense gives up 30.1 points per game





Seth Boomer’s stats are bad, but he’s getting better

Seth Boomer took over the starting role following Luke Skipper’s injury against Houston. In his first four games, he played poorly, completing less than 50 percent of his passes in each start. Since then, however, he’s done better. He’s completed 61.8 percent of his passes over the last three games for 514 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. He threw four touchdowns against UConn and two against Navy. As a runner, Boomer is not as adept. He has ran for positive yards in just four of those seven starts. Because of Boomer’s struggles, the team is 113th in the country in pass offense. The team won’t kill you in that regard, and doesn’t have many downfield threats.

It’s the run game that this team holds its hat on. It has run for more than 100 yards in every game, averaging 206.5 per contest, which ranks 34th in the nation. Sophomore Shamari Brooks leads the way with 878 yards on 208 carries. He has four games with more than 100 yards. Corey Taylor II is the team’s secondary option. Like Brooks, he’s run for more than 100 yards in four games. On the season, he has 793 yards on 161 carries and 10 touchdowns. He’s more of the big play threat.

One issue that’s plagued the offense is turnovers. It has fumbled the ball 12 times in 11 games. The 21 turnovers given up ranks 107th in the nation. If SMU’s defense is to be successful, it’ll have to key on the run game and force turnovers.





The defense is tough through the air, but can’t stop the run

Tulsa’s defense allows just 161.5 yards per game through the air, ranking 7th in the country in pass defense. Against the run, it’s a different story. All but one team has run for more than 100 yards against Tulsa, including every FBS team on its schedule. The Golden Hurricane allow 250 yards on the ground per contest, ranking 124th in the nation. Four teams have run for more than 200 yards against them, including UConn, who put up 470 on the ground.

Despite the bad numbers against the run, the defense is pretty consistent. It has allowed between 400 and 500 yards in all but three games. No team has racked up more than 500 yards against the unit. It’s allowing 411.5 yards per game, which is 80th in the country.

The player to watch on that side of the ball will be linebacker Cooper Edmiston. He ranks second in the conference with 103 total tackles. He also has three interceptions, three forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss. Freshman linebacker Zaven Collins is no pushover either. He has 9.5 tackles for loss and is 2nd on the team with 1.5 sacks.

Safety McKinley Whitfield is among Tulsa’s most experienced players on that side of the football, but he will miss the first half of the game after a targeting penalty in the second half against Navy. That could affect the team’s stellar pass defense.

It is imperative that SMU works out its woes in the running game, because it'll need to find yards on the ground against the stout pass defense.





It has kept every game close



Aside from the loss to Memphis, all of Tulsa’s losses have been by 15 points or less and five have been within ten points. Tulsa really has been blown out just twice this season, by Arkansas (who they only surrendered 23 points to) and by Memphis, who lead 47-14 at one point.

Tulsa shouldn’t be taken lightly. It’s a good team who is playing a lot better than it was at the beginning of the season. The potential for a soul-crushing upset is there, but I think SMU wins in a game that’s closer than we all expect.