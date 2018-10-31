Overview

Houston comes into its game with SMU at 7-1 (4-0). The Cougars are leading the American West.

They’re beat up

It’s worth noting that Ed Oliver, Houston’s stud defensive tackle, is questionable with a sprained knee. Defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers, who had four and a half sacks this season, is out for the game. Courtney Lark, Houston’s second-leading receiver, is listed as doubtful.

The offense is probably the best in the country

Houston’s offensive numbers are staggering. The unit is averaging 570 yards per game and is second in the nation in scoring, with 49.8 points per game. More than 330 of those yards are coming through the air while almost 240 come on the ground. In six of Houston’s eight games, the unit has amassed more than 550 yards. Its season low is 406, which came against ECU. It has yet to run for less than 150 yards in a game and has thrown for less than 245 yards just once.

D’Eriq King leads the way for the Cougars. The former receiver has thrown for 2,403 yards and 28 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He’s completing 64.5 percent of his passes and has accounted for 39 of Houston’s 59 touchdowns.

Four players could see carries. There’s King, Patrick Carr, Mulbag Car and Terence Williams, a Baylor transfer. Each has more than 40 carries, but Carr has the most, with 81. However, neither back has more than two touchdowns, meaning it’s King bearing the load inside of the red zone.

King targets Marquez Stevenson the most. The sophomore receiver has 46 catches for 719 yards and eight touchdowns. Keith Corbin is the deep threat. He’s caught 27 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.

The defense isn’t very good, despite Oliver

Good thing Houston can score a lot of points, because it’s defense certainly has a hard time stopping teams. It’s allowing 480 yards per game and 30 points per game, which is 90th in the nation. Opponents have run for more than 145 yards in all but three of Houston’s games. Just ECU and Texas Southern were held beneath 95 yards, with the former gaining 41 yards on 31 carries and the latter gaining 60 on 27. Despite those numbers, the defense is allowing just 3.5 yards per carry, but that could change with Oliver out.

No FBS opponent has gained less than 400 yards against Houston, and just two teams have passed for less than 250 yards (Tulsa and Navy). Even FCS Texas Southern passed for 278 yards. If Oliver is out and the line can’t get pressure on Hicks or Brown, that could be a bad sign.

Despite this, Houston is good at turning teams over. It’s amassed 15 turnovers, including six interceptions in its last three games.