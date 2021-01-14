Grant Calcaterra made headlines Wednesday when he announced his plans to transfer to SMU. The former Oklahoma standout tight end, a one-time all-Big 12 selection, is expected to fill a void at the position with the departure of Kylen Granson, who has declared for the NFL Draft.

Exactly what will SMU get out of Calcaterra? The HillTopics decided to reach out to someone who has seen him play a ton during his college career -- Josh McCuistion, the co-publisher of SoonerScoop.com. McCuistion took time out of his schedule to answer a few questions.