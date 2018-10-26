SMU takes on Cincinnati at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, Oct. 27 at Ford Stadium



Time: 2:30 Line: Cincinnati -8.5 Weather: Sunny with highs in the 80s Where to watch: CBS Sports Network

Keys to the game

Establish the run game: SMU struggled to run the ball last weekend in New Orleans. If it wants to win Saturday, it'll have to do a much better job of working that part of the game. That means getting the running game established early and opening up holes for SMU's three backs to run through. With Xavier Jones finally feeling healthy and Ke'Mon Freeman back on the sideline, there really is no excuse to struggle in that aspect, as doing so puts more strain on the quarterback and the defense. SMU will need to get drives going and keep its defense off of the field.

Get the big play going: SMU has struggled to throw the ball over the top. At times, the passing game has looked downright conservative, with throws only going for five or six yards. What made SMU tick against Tulane was its ability to get chunk yardage over the top. The Mustangs scored on throws of 55 yards, 67 yards and 16 yards. They also added a 29 yard run for good measure. Big plays can break the will of a defense like Cincinnati's and force them to press. Theres one other thing: SMU needs to capitalize on turnovers and big plays from its defense. The Mustangs got the ball several times near midfield against Tulane and couldn't turn it into points. That needs to change.

Force Cincinnati into mistakes: Cincinnati is undisciplined and makes a lot of penalties. Forcing the Bearcats into mistakes early will cause them to get frustrated and could lead to penalties. In addition, it'll lead to scoring opportunities early if SMU can force turnovers. In a game like this, it's imperative that the underdog forces turnovers and mistakes and capitalizes on each one.

Limit the run game and put pressure on the QB: SMU should up the pressure this week. Last Saturday, Cincy's quarterback was sacked three times and pressure caused him to complete just one third of his passes. It made Cincinnati rely on its running game, which while strong, made the offense one-dimensional. SMU doesn't need to stop the run game entirely, it just needs to limit the big play and keep Cincy in 3rd and medium situations where it's forced to pass. Then it can ramp up the pressure and not give Bearcat QB Desmond Ridder time to throw.