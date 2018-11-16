SMU takes on Memphis on Friday at Ford Stadium. It's the biggest home game for SMU in the last ten years, easily. With a win, SMU becomes bowl eligible and is in the drivers seat in the American Athletic Conference's West division.

Time: 8 p.m.

Line: Memphis -7.5

Weather: Clear with temps in the 50s

Where to watch: ESPN

Keys to the game

Stop Darrell Henderson: Henderson is averaging more than nine yards per carry and is second in the nation in rushing yards, with 1,446. He's a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. SMU can't let him get his yards. In two of Memphis' four losses, he was held below 60 yards. SMU needs to limit him again tonight if it wants to win.

No big plays: Big plays is where Memphis makes its money, as the team is incredibly explosive. If SMU wants to win, it has to keep everything in front of them. This means tackling well and being gap sound. It also means forcing turnovers and taking advantage of them. In games where Memphis has scored fewer than 40 points, it is winless. Keeping them off of the board will be huge.

Run the ball well: SMU's offense has been successful over the last two weeks because it has ran the football well, which has taken pressure off of Ben Hicks. It's also led to explosive plays, which has let it outduel some good offenses. If SMU can do that tonight, it'll chew some clock and give its defense time to rest. It'll also make the Memphis defense stay on its toes.

Prediction: Memphis squeaks out a 35-27 win