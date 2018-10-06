SMU faces an uphill battle today in Orlando. UCF is one of the nation’s best teams and sports an offense that averages more than 580 yards per game. Its speed is its strength, and the team’s scheme takes advantage of that.

Stay hydrated and stay fresh: Kickoff temperatures will be around 80 degrees. However, it will be humid in the usual Florida way, with forecasts calling for humidity above 80 percent after kickoff.

SMU is no stranger to hot weather, but that type of humidity isn’t usual to Texas. Therefore, players must stay hydrated. With UCF running an up-tempo offense, the Mustangs will need to call upon their depth along the defensive front. It’ll need to shuffle guys in and out in order to have a chance at stopping the Knights.

Do the little things well: This is important in any game, but tonight it’ll be paramount. UCF is fast and its offense relies on speed and scheme to get players in open space. Tackling will be important because the big play threat is exponentially bigger if players miss the first tackle.

Furthermore, SMU will need to play better on special teams. You can’t give up points in that part of the game when you’re going up against an offense like UCF’s.

Speaking of which, you can’t give an offense like that extra opportunities. That’s why SMU is going to have to limit turnovers. In most upsets, the underdog wins because it controls the turnover margin and doesn’t make mistakes. The margin of error is just so thin when you’re going against that sort of team.

Run the ball effectively: UCF’s defense, on average, has allowed more than 200 yards per game on the ground. Through the air, that number is just 159. It’s hard to pass against the Knight’s secondary, as statistics show. With a true freshman under center, it’s just going to be even harder. That’s why SMU needs to get chunk plays on the ground and stay ahead of the sticks. It needs to keep Brown in manageable situations where he can throw easy passes.