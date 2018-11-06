Overview: SMU takes on UConn Saturday in East Hartford. UConn comes into the game at 1-8 (0-5). It has lost its last six games. Its only win came against FCS Rhode Island in a 56-49 shootout.

Its defense is absolutely abysmal

UConn is allowing 627 yards per game. Let me repeat that: 627 yards per game. 627. I looked back at total defensive numbers since 2000 and that was the worst, and by a long shot. Kansas allowed 561 in 2015, and that's the second-worst behind UConn. I think it's fair to say that this defense may be the worst of all time.

Of those 627 yards, 333 are coming on the ground and 294 are coming through the air. Offenses are averaging 7.6 yards per carry and 9 yards per play. UConn allowed 444 yards against UMass, which was the fewest yards it has allowed all season. Aside from UMass, seven teams have gained more than 550 yards and six have gained more than 600 yards. Only Rhode Island has rushed for fewer than 200 yards (they had 199) and six teams have rushed for more than 300 yards. Teams have completed 72.7 percent of their passes against UConn and six have passed for more than 250 yards.

The defense has only forced 10 turnovers, six fumbles and four interceptions.

Its offense is pretty bad too

UConn's offense averages 382 yards per game (it averaged 415 under Rhett Lashlee in 2017). That's good for 121st in the nation. It's averaging 21 points per game, which is also 121st in the country. Of those 382 yards, 200 come on the ground and 182 come through the air. Its completing 57 percent of its passes and averaging 4.9 yards per rush.

It has four receivers who are clustered between 24 and 28 receptions, so the passing game is pretty spread out. Running wise, David Pindell, the quarterback, leads the way with 926 yards. Kevin Mensah is second with 676 yards and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

UConn has rushed for more than 200 yards in five games this year. Stopping the run will be key to stopping UConn's offense.

Turnovers are an issue. UConn has turned it over 20 times on the season, and has at least one in each game. In five games, it has turned the ball over more than three times.

Player to watch: David Pindell

David Pindell is the offense for UConn. He's passed for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. On the ground, he's accounted for 926 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Pindell is the majority of UConn's offense so shutting him down will be key.