The Cincinnati Bearcats come into Ford Stadium with a record of 6-1 (2-1). They are currently receiving votes in both major polls, but dropped out of the rankings after their overtime loss to Temple last weekend. The current Vegas line has the Bearcats as 10-point favorites. SMU won the last matchup between the schools in overtime during a 2017 game in Ohio.

They’re led by a stout defense

The Bearcat’s defense is the team’s strength. It’s held opponents to less than 300 yards in all but three of its games and under 330 yards in all but one. The only team that had success against the unit was Ohio, who racked up 234 rushing yards en route to a 412-yard night.

The 15.1 points per game that the defense surrenders is eighth in college football. Offenses have been limited to just 166.1 yards per game through the air and 110.9 on the ground, good for 277 per game.

Despite the team’s ability to stop opposing offenses, it hasn’t always been successful in getting them off of the field, as the Bearcats have only forced 10 turnovers in seven games.

Leading the way is defensive lineman Cortez Broughton, a junior who has recorded 14 tackles for loss and 6 sacks this season. The offensive line will have its hands full guarding him.

The offensive production is top heavy

Cincy’s offensive strength is its running game. The Bearcats have run for more than 150 yards in each game and more than 250 in three games this season. They’ve passed for more than 270 yards in three games as well, but in the other four, the Bearcats failed to reach 200 yards through the air.

It’s worth noting that the team is averaging more than 445 yards of offense per game (197 through the air and 247.6 on the ground) but have failed to reach 315 yards in three games. The team’s averages are inflated by blowout wins against UConn, Tulane and Alabama A&M.

In the loss to Temple, the Bearcats ran 81 offensive plays yet netted just 311 yards. Against UCLA, it ran 77 for 304. Offense could be an issue against a stout defense, but does SMU fall into that category?

Michael Warren Jr. gets the brunt of the carries. He’s ran the ball 149 times for 796 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s probably the biggest threat on offense. Quarterback Desmond Ridder has passed for 1,173 yards and completed just less than 61 percent of his passes for 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also added 324 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Penalties are a problem

Cincinnati has committed seven or more penalties in all of its games this season. In all but one game, the penalty yardage has totaled more than 85 yards. Against Ohio and Connecticut, the team had 14 and 11 penalties for 150 yards and 113 yards respectively.

If SMU can stop the Bearcat’s running game and forced them into frustrating situations, then the Bearcats could unravel and beat themselves.