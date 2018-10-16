Tulane comes into its matchup with SMU at 2-4, with losses in three of its last four games. The team’s two wins have come over Nicholls State and Memphis (a 40-24 thrashing). It has lost to Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Ohio State and UAB.

Last time the two teams met, Tulane was within inches of victory, as Kyran Mitchell stopped quarterback Jonathan Banks at about the one-foot line. The loss ended Tulane’s chances at a bowl. That’ll surely be on their minds coming into Saturday’s game.

They dominated Memphis in a weird game, but Memphis wasn’t at full strength

Tulane’s 40-24 win over Memphis was weird. Darrell Henderson, Memphis’ highly touted back, was held to just 51 yards on seven carries. Tulane’s defensive line sacked the Memphis quarterback seven times. Coming into the game, the Tigers had allowed just three sacks all season. Making things even weirder is the fact that Tulane has just eight sacks in its other five games.

On offense, Memphis ran for 318 yards, but Memphis was missing three of its front seven. However, the running game has definitely been what this team has hung its hat on. Tulane runs the ball nearly 43 times for 192 yards per game. When held to 175 yards of rushing or less, Tulane is 0-4.

The passing game is inconsistent

Jonathan Banks, Tulane’s quarterback, is completing just 49.6 percent of his passes and throwing for 153.5 yards per game. He’s completed less than 50 percent of his passes in four of the team’s six games. Tulane has lost all four of those games.

When he does have success, he’s usually passing to Darnell Mooney or Terren Encalade. They have accounted for 51 of Tulane’s 72 completions this season and 88 percent of their receiving yards. Mooney is the team’s big-play threat. He’s averaging 18 yards per catch and has scored five touchdowns.

While Banks’ play is inconsistent, it’s worth noting that he doesn’t turn the ball over. He has thrown just one interception this season.

The running game is a two-headed monster

Darius Bradwell and Corey Dauphine have combined for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Bradwell has carried the ball more – 77 times to Dauphine’s 47. Dauphine has been more of a big-play threat, averaging 9.6 yards per carry, but most of those yards (152 to be exact) came on 6 carries against Nicholls State.

Bradwell has carried the ball more than ten times in all but one game.

Tulane’s defense is porous

The defense is allowing 30.2 points per game, which is good for 89th in the country, and 450.8 total yards per game. Of those 450.8 yards, 272.7 come through the air, while 178.2 come on the ground. The team has forced 10 turnovers, seven of which have been interceptions. Only Memphis has been held to less than 415 yards.

Five opponents have run for more than 150 yards and four have passed for more than 225 yards. It could be a big day for SMU’s offense.