Memphis comes into Friday’s matchup against SMU at 6-4 (3-3). It’s lost to Tulane, Navy and UCF in conference play and beaten Tulsa, East Carolina and Connecticut in conference play. Those three teams happen to be the worst in the conference.



They have played a bad schedule

According to CFBReference, Memphis’ strength of schedule is 122nd out of 130 teams. The teams that they have beaten have a combined record of 9-40 (not including Mercer). That’s why I struggle to get a read on this team. For the most part, it’s beaten the bad teams and lost to good teams. Sure, it lost to Navy by one, but perhaps that can be blamed on Navy’s triple option offense. Still, Tulane routed them, and that was before Tulane had McMillian at QB.

But Memphis also lost to UCF by just one, and probably could have won had it managed the clock better. A lot of Friday night hinges on which Memphis team decides to show up.

It has the American’s best backfield

The production of Memphis’ backfield is staggering. Under center is QB Brady White, an Arizona State transfer. He’s thrown for 2,512 yards and 22 touchdowns against just three interceptions, good for a QB rating of 166.4, good for sixth in the nation. Two of those interceptions came against Missouri.

He’s joined by tailback Darrell Henderson, who is second in both total yards and yards per carry with 1,446 and 9.2 respectively. Memphis is just 1-2 in games he’s been held under 100 yards.

It is averaging 532 yards per game, which is sixth in the nation. 270 of those yards come on the ground and 262 come through the air. The 44.6 points that it averages per game is good for sixth in the country.

Memphis has scored at least 47 points in each of its six wins but has not scored more than 33 points in each of its four losses. In fact, when the Tigers score less than 40 points, they’re 0-4.

Defensively, it is boom or bust

In five games this season, the Tigers have allowed more than 455 yards of total offense. In those games, they are 2-3. In the other five, opponents have not put up more than 330 yards. They’re 4-1 in those games.

When opponents score less than 30 points, Memphis is 3-1. When opponents score more than 30, Memphis is 3-3.