What was missing in the second half there

Well you know we just had a hard time converting some third downs, If you look there was four series in a row where we had a holding penalty and when you do that against a good defensive football team it'll hurt you. I thought we got behind the chains a little bit and couldn't get in front of them so that was problematic you know I think like you said when you go back and you look at the play by play you're gonna see a lot of drives first play holding all of a sudden its first and 20 and we weren't good enough to overcome those.

How did you generate that fast start?

Well I think our guys were ready to play. I thought our players handled the delay well. I was really impressed with how they came out and they were focused and had a lot of energy and got off to a good start. We had some misfortunate things happen kind of along the way where we get the punt return that goes for 70 yards and that gets called back and instead of having the ball at the five yard line we get it at our own 20 and that was a big play in the game and I didn't see the block in the back so I was disappointed with that and I thought when the ball is fumbled and kicked around there I thought the ball went out at the one yard line and we got the safety instead. All of a sudden those two plays go different and we have 21 points so that hurt us, those were two critical plays in the game that were really important and like I said we had a run in the third quarter where I think we had a holding penalty on four or five straight drives.

Do you take any solace from hanging with a good big 12 team for a half?

No, I mean TCUs a really good football team but I'm disappointed we didn't play better in the second half. Thats kind of what I take away from the game. I talked with the players afterwards and the thing we gotta do is were just not really good at details right now and the thing that ended up biting us in the rear end was too many penalties today, the penalties I thought really hurt us. Were still not executing at the level that we need to execute at on offense. TCUs a good defensive football team they're gonna put a lot of pressure on you theres not gonna be a lot of easy throws they're gonna match your routes pretty good and Reggie and CJ both went down early in the ball game and we just didn't make any plays outside of some wide receiver positions and you gotta give TCU some credit for that we've gotta be able to move the ball better than we did and score more points and I was disappointed with that. I thought we ran the ball much better against a good defensive front. I was impressed with our ability to run but we gotta be able to throw it better than we did.

Were you disappointed that you got away form the running game after the success you had on that first drive?

No I mean we ran the ball the whole game. I think we ran it 33 times so we ran it quite a bit.

Whats the status on those hurt?

I don't know both he and CJ got a sprained ankle I don't know how severe they are or any idea I just know that both of them couldn't finish.

You used Will Brown early in the game for a couple plays, did you consider bringing him back out there?

Yeah he'll continue to have a role as we start moving forward. He can run and just gives us a little bit different dimension so I think as the season progresses his role will increase.

Whats going wrong with Hicks right now?

It just takes some time for those guys to get on the same page and we just gotta do it as I said we lost two of our top receivers and we didn't get a whole lot of separation and we'll look at the tape and see what the issue was but we gotta be able to throw it and catch it better than we did and we had some opportunities to make a couple of plays that we didn't make to keep some drives alive. I still don't know what happened on the fumble that was returned for a touchdown obviously that was a big big play in the game. Were running power and somehow the exchange didn't take place the way it needed to and all of a sudden thats a defensive touchdown and we gave up a punt return for touchdown and our whole thing all week was were gonna kick the ball out of bounds. Try to pin em on the sideline and not the middle of the field as we knew that would be a problem.

Xavier Johnson had seven carries tonight and two last week, is there a nagging injury still bothering him?

Yeah he's had a little bit of a knee injury, still not 100% but I thought he looked better this week than last week. I would anticipate him carrying the ball more as we move forward.

Was that punt in the middle of the field just a mistake or a lapse?

Yeah we just didn't punt it well and Jamie's done a good job of punting we pinned them back we did some things well we just knew that punting the ball in the middle of the field was gonna be problematic for us. Turpin's a pretty special returner and so thats something again we specifically said on that particular punt lets just make sure we kick this thing out of bounds. We had the lead at the time we had some momentum I felt like it was really important for us to not give them a big play or give them a spark and thats exactly what happened.

Where would you say you guys are compared to last week?

I thought we played harder I think thats what I told em we gotta be a team that just plays really hard and so thats what we gotta get better at and I thought we played harder than we did last week and so I think what we gotta do now is play harder and play a little bit smarter than we did and I think that if we can do those things were gonna start having some success.

At the beginning of the game when there was some more rain both teams the ball was slipping around a little bit how much did that impact the way that you and coach Lashlee called the offensive game?

Well I think early on we tried to be a little bit more conservative felt like we needed to just because again it was super slick and the ball was slippery and kind of bouncing around a little bit and coming into the game we knew we had to establish the run game we knew we needed the run the football some and like I said I thought we ran it better than we did and ran it decent most of the night.

You mentioned that Brown would get some reps would that be something to see?

Yeah I mean we'll just kinda see where we go with it but I think as we get more and more looks and as he continues to develop.

How would you judge the defensive performance tonight?

Well I think were playing pretty good defense at times, you know this is two weeks in a row that we've given up 14 points outside of our defense in other words we gave up a punt return for a touchdown today we gave up another long punt return probably down to the 20 yard line that they scored on and we gave up fumble recovery for a touchdown so thats 14 points and potentially 21 points that its hard to put on the defense so I'm seeing some signs that I like, I'm seeing some things that we do well they have some really good players when you're talking about Turpin and some of those guys and those are some good football players. They've got some explosive guys that can make some big plays. We didn't give up many home run balls, we gave up a slant that turned into a long touchdown but I think that were doing some good things defensively I think were really playing hard I think we have some depth over there. We'll look at the tape and see but I think were playing hard enough to have a chance to turn into a good defensive football team.

Offensively you only had 130 yards after the first quarter, was there a reason for that kind of stagnation?

I don't know we'll have to go and look I can't tell you off hand what the difference was. I think that the big part of it was we had a lot of 1st and 20s and so were just not, thats hard for anybody to overcome. Go back and look at the play by play and look at all the holding penalties. and there was a lot of em.

Did you consider taking Ben out towards the end of the game?

No

Whats your impression of the linebacker unit through two games?

I think they're playing well. I think Kyran and Richard are both playing well I think Trevor Denbow did some good things today. I'm pleased with the way those guys have played. I think that unit is still coming together and still gelling and I think before long thats gonna end up being a really good group. I think those guys are providing a lot of toughness for us

Having Denbow in this week for the full game, how much did that help just to have your full rotation?

Yeah it helped us we were able to do a little bit more defensively. We let them convert some third downs when we were rushing three and the quarterback scrambled, we thought if we got some guys in some throwing lanes maybe they'd throw it to us and they did once, Shane Hailey had the interception that was a really nice play, but you know that hurt us a little bit when Robinson scrambled and converted a couple third downs but like I said were a team thats gotta keep grinding but we gotta get better at the details and learn how to finish ball games you go in at halftime down two to a top 15 team and we had an opportunity and we just let it slip through our hands a little bit. We didn't make some plays when we needed to we had a hard time staying on the field the holding penalties that really hurt us and we just gotta be able to execute more.