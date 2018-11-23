Have you heard anything from the conference about Becker’s injury?

No, I haven’t heard anything today. We’d expect to at some point, but I haven’t heard anything today.





Ben said in the post game last week that practice wasn’t great during Memphis—

Yeah, we had a lot of moving parts last week in terms of some weather stuff and just not having some guys here and there. We’re at that point in our program where every practice is valuable for us and every day is a big day. Today I think we got a lot of good work done. I was pleased with what happened today. It helps when we have [good weather]. That’s been an issue for us going all the way back to fall camp. Just, you know, dealing with some of the heat and practice times and the way we had to do some stuff and the rain and all that. Last week was just one of those weeks that was a little disjointed. Today was good. Tomorrow will be good. Both days we will have good weather. That’s going to allow us to get some good work in. When you’re kind of a program that’s just emerging and starting to develop, every day of practice is really important. I never felt real comfortable last week with what we got done and I thought we played spotty as a result.





You forced Memphis to commit four penalties in the first quarter, some of which were drawn by Reggie. Why was that?

I think there was a little bit of them trying to get in our head and that type of stuff. There was some of that pregame, there was some of that during the game. I think that kind of resulted in some of those penalties.





With him and Proche on the field at the same time, does it increase the effectiveness of your passing game?

Yeah, the more legitimate guys that you have, deep threats or guys that have big-play potential, that keeps people from rolling a safety over the top or matching up and doing things that make it hard for you to get somebody the football. So the more you have, the better. That’s what’s been good about Reggie’s emergence. And James has just been the consistent player he’s always been. That makes it hard to take one of them away. We’ve played James inside and outside and Reggie primarily outside. So, moving them around a bit and trying to get them into some favorable matchups has helped us a bit. We see a little bit more man in this league than I have in some other leagues. I used to see none in the Big 12 and saw some in the Pac 12 but there’s some teams that play a lot of man here. When those guys are heathy and playing at a high level, then all of a sudden, you have some favorable matchups.





How would you assess your first year at SMU?

I’m proud of our guys for starting bad and getting better. That’s a hard thing to do sometimes. Sometimes that train gets knocked off of the tracks and you never get it back on, you know? Our guys had to deal with some adversity this year with the first game of the season being as bad as it was and then showing some signs of life but still being 0-3. Then looking at the schedule and going ‘wow, it’s going to be a tough road,’ just with the conference and some of the teams that we are going to play within the conference and the fact that there’s some really good football teams in the league. What I liked about them is that they just kind of kept their heads down and kept moving forward and working through it and we got better and we had a chance to, even losing Friday night, we’re basically a horse collar call away from still being in the running for a conference championship this Saturday. In the Cincinnati game, we get that horse collar call at the end of the game, we’re taking a knee and the ball game is over and we’re sitting here with two league losses going to Tulsa. We’re close, but we didn’t play well Friday and that certainly bothered me. It just seemed like we weren’t quite ready for primetime yet. Sometimes that happens when you’ve got a young program and a lot of youth and those guys haven’t been in that position before. But, the fact that we were in that position in November was what we talked about and that was our goal – to be playing in meaningful games in November. We played one last week and we’re going to play another one this week. I think in some ways, we accomplished that goal and we need to figure out a way to win this ball game. We know it’s not going to be easy. Going to have to really grind it out and show some toughness and really compete really hard, but we’ve made some steps in the right direction and we’ll look back at the year and say ‘we could have done this’ or ‘we could have done that’ and it could have really been a good year, but I think we have made some positive steps from where we started to where we are today.





Has it flown by?

Yeah it has. Fall camp and September usually go kind of slow and then October just goes and you wake up it’s Thanksgiving. It’s kind of the way it goes. It’s been a weird year, like I said, because the weather has been something that we have had to deal with more than I can remember from any other year of coaching. Just with the rain and the delays in the games and fall camp, when the heat index was 110 every single day and we were just trying to find a time to practice. So those kind of issues have been hard for us to deal with and we had such a good beginning of fall camp and we were practicing at 8 A.M. and then when we had to move to 4, it hurt us a bit when guys started class, so you know, there’s been a lot of adjustment that we’ve had to do. It’s been one of those years where nothing has gone as planned. But I think our players have responded and have given us a chance to win some meaningful ballgames and hopefully we can get one on Saturday.

Did you and the team have a thanksgiving dinner?

Yeah, we are going to do one here right after practice about 11:30 on Thursday. And then kids that don’t have anywhere to go will come to my house that night.