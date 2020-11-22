Quarterback Shane Buechele. Cornerback Brandon Stephens. Tight end Kylen Granson. Linebacker Richard McBryde. Defensive tackle Mike Williams.

Simply put, the NCAA transfer portal has been very good to SMU in previous years. The Mustangs have gotten solid mileage off the aforementioned players (and others) who started their college football careers elsewhere only to find a welcoming home -- and tons of playing time -- on the Hilltop.

Williams is the latest transfer to provide quality minutes for the Mustangs after transferring from Stanford. Can SMU strike gold again via the transfer portal? Here are five players currently in the portal who played their high school ball in the Lone Star State and could be key members of the 2021 roster.



