What if? 5 transfers who would benefit SMU football
Here are five Power 5 athletes -- all representing the state of Texas -- who have entered the transfer portal and could help SMU in 2021.
Quarterback Shane Buechele. Cornerback Brandon Stephens. Tight end Kylen Granson. Linebacker Richard McBryde. Defensive tackle Mike Williams.
Simply put, the NCAA transfer portal has been very good to SMU in previous years. The Mustangs have gotten solid mileage off the aforementioned players (and others) who started their college football careers elsewhere only to find a welcoming home -- and tons of playing time -- on the Hilltop.
Williams is the latest transfer to provide quality minutes for the Mustangs after transferring from Stanford. Can SMU strike gold again via the transfer portal? Here are five players currently in the portal who played their high school ball in the Lone Star State and could be key members of the 2021 roster.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news