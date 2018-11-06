SMU Football has a long history of producing NFL players and that tradition continues for the 2018 NFL season.

From Super Bowl champions Emmanuel Sanders and Thomas Morstead to rookies Courtland Sutton, Justin Lawler, Trey Quinn and Evan Brown, there are currently 14 Mustangs on NFL rosters.Take a look at how each Mustang performed in Week Nine.

#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints

Banjo played 17 special teams snaps as the Saints knocked off the undefeated Rams 45-35. New Orleans holds the league's longest win streak at seven games.

#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York Jets

Beachum played every snap at left tackle for the Jets for the ninth week in a row as they dropped a close divisional game against Miami. Last Thursday, SMU honored Beachum with the Emerging Leader Award for his work raising funds for local food banks and helping young people develop STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills.

#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Beasley caught three passes for 16 yards against the Titans on Monday night. He also returned a punt for seven yards. Beasley is the Cowboys' leading receiver this season with 47 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants

The Giants were on a bye week.

#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis Colts

The Colts were on a bye week.

#53 Justin Lawler | LB | Los Angeles RamsLawler played 16 special teams snaps in the Rams' loss to New Orleans. Despite the loss, Los Angeles still holds the best record in the NFC at 8-1.

#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans Saints

LeRibeus remained on the Saints' injured reserve during New Orleans' 45-35 win over the undefeated Rams.#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans SaintsLine caught one pass for three yards in addition to playing 39 snaps between offense and special teams, helping the Saints knock off the undefeated Rams 45-35 behind 487 yards of total offense.

#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans Saints

With the offense putting up big numbers, Morstead was only called into action twice, but he pinned both punts inside the Rams 20. The Saints knocked off the undefeated Rams 45-35 for their seventh straight victory.

#14 Trey Quinn | WR | Washington Redskins

Quinn remained on Washington's injured reserve, but is now eligible to return to practice.

#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota VikingsR

obinson caught two passes for 20 yards in Minnesota's 24-9 win over Detroit.

#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos

Sanders caught six passes for 47 yards in a close loss to Houston. Sanders leads the Broncos with 74 catches for 707 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has the 12th-most receiving yards in the NFL.

#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver Broncos

Sutton reeled in three catches for 57 yards against the Texans. He has 20 catches for 381 yards this season, and his 19.1 yards per catch are the fourth-best in the NFL.

#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints

Wood handled all of the long snapping duties for New Orleans in its 45-35 win over the undefeated Rams, helping kicker Wil Lutz hit all of his field goal and PAT attempts and fellow Mustang Thomas Morstead punt inside the Rams' 20 twice.

#35 Taylor Reed | LB | Edmonton Eskimos

Reed recorded a tackle in Edmonton's 33-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.