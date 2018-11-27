SMU Football has a long history of producing NFL players and that tradition continues for the 2018 NFL season. From Super Bowl champions Emmanuel Sanders and Thomas Morstead to rookies Courtland Sutton, Justin Lawler, Trey Quinn and Evan Brown, there are currently 14 Mustangs on NFL rosters.Take a look at how each Mustang performed in Week 12.

#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints

Banjo played 15 special teams snaps in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Falcons on Thanksgiving. New Orleans holds the NFL's longest win streak at 10 games.





#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York Jets

Beachum played every snap at left tackle for the Jets against the Patriots. He has not missed an offensive snap in 11 games this season.





#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Beasley had one catch, his 300th career reception, for five yards in the Cowboys' 31-23 win over Washington on Thanksgiving. The win moved Dallas into first place in the NFC East. He has a team-high 459 receiving yards this season.





#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants

Brown was inactive against the Eagles.#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis ColtsHunt had two tackles in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Dolphins, including a stop on Kenyan Drake for a loss of five yards that forced Miami to punt. The Estonian lineman has eight tackles for loss this season, tied for a team high.





#53 Justin Lawler | LB | Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were on a bye week.





#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans SaintsLeRibeus remained on the Saints' injured reserve for the 31-17 win over the Falcons.





#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans SaintsLine played 25 snaps in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Falcons on Thanksgiving.





#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans SaintsMorstead punted three times for an average of 48.0 yards per kick, including one punt that pinned the Falcons inside the 10.





#14 Trey Quinn | WR | Washington Redskins

Quinn caught five passes for 26 yards and his first career touchdown in a Thanksgiving-Day-loss at Dallas. He also returned two punts for 40 yards and recorded a special teams tackle. Washington named Quinn its MVP of the Game.





#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota Vikings

Robinson caught one pass for 11 yards in the Vikings' 24-17 win over the Packers. He averages a team-high 15.0 yards per catch in 2018.





#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos

Sanders had a big game against his former team, catching seven passes for 86 yards and a game-tying touchdown in the Broncos' 24-17 win over the Steelers. Sanders leads the Broncos with 67 catches for 849 yards (15th in the NFL) and four touchdowns this season.





#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver BroncosSutton had one catch for 14 yards in the Broncos' 24-17 win over the Steelers. His 19.7 yards per catch this season are the best in the NFL among qualified receivers, nearly a full yard ahead of second-place David Moore of Seattle (18.8 yards per catch).





#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints

Wood handled all of the long-snapping duties in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Falcons, helping fellow Mustang Thomas Morstead average 48.0 yards per punt and kicker Wil Lutz convert all four PAT attempts and make a 22-yard field goal.





#95 Ja'Gared Davis | DL | Calgary Stampeders

Davis wrapped up his 2018 season with a tackle in the 106th Grey Cup, which his Calgary Stampeders won over the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16. It was the first Grey Cup title for Davis, who ended 2018 with 59 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions.