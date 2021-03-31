Versatile D-lineman Kaleb James discusses new SMU offer
Kaleb James first visited SMU for a camp three years ago. Now, the 2023 defensive lineman holds an offer from the Mustangs.
Kaleb James remembers attending an SMU football camp and visiting the campus three years ago. He was a seventh-grader at the time, simply trying to catch the attention of the coaching staff with his developing skills.
James is now a high school sophomore and a rising 2023 prospect with 11 offers. He's established himself as a dependable defensive lineman at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic and as a player who could see an uptick in recruiting throughout the spring and summer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news