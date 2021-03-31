Kaleb James remembers attending an SMU football camp and visiting the campus three years ago. He was a seventh-grader at the time, simply trying to catch the attention of the coaching staff with his developing skills.

James is now a high school sophomore and a rising 2023 prospect with 11 offers. He's established himself as a dependable defensive lineman at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic and as a player who could see an uptick in recruiting throughout the spring and summer.