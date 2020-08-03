The night before July 6, an amped Tyson Jolly couldn't sleep. Too much was going through his head.

July 6 was the day SMU's next batch of student-athletes would be allowed to return to campus. It would be the day where Jolly and several other athletes would attempt to regain some sense of normalcy in what has been the most unprecedented year of his young life.

That Monday, the SMU basketball standout arrived on campus. Alert. Excited. Hungry.

But more importantly, content.

"I took some time off, but being back, it really felt comfortable," Jolly told The HillTopics in an exclusive interview. "I was ready to come back, and it's a great feeling to be back, seeing everybody and talking to everybody. I'm just ready to be back doing something every day with a schedule."

It's nearly a month later, and the Muskogee, Oklahoma, standout, a 6-4 guard, is back on the Hilltop as a senior leader. Still in the back of his mind is a 19-11 finish last season and a missed opportunity -- because of COVID-19 -- to show that the Mustangs were better than their record indicated.

Jolly admitted that last season's finish -- SMU lost five of its last six games -- left a sour taste in his mouth, particularly with the opportunity not to right the regular-season wrongs with a strong finish in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

But it all comes with a message for the upcoming season.

"A blessing in disguise," Jolly said. "When it all happened, it was kind of an eye-opener. I felt we could have won that [AAC] tournament and turned our season around.

"But for us as a team, I feel like this is more of a learning experience, as far as how to approach next season. It can teach us how it can be taken away so easily."