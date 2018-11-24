SMU is staying home for the holidays. In a must-win game against Tulsa, the Mustangs couldn’t take advantage of gifted opportunities, losing 27-24 at Chapman Stadium Saturday night.

SMU started the game as if it didn’t understand what was on the line. Once again, the Mustangs were marred by mistakes early. SMU had good yardage on the first possession of the game, working its way inside of Tulsa territory, but Ben Hicks was sacked for a loss of 26 yards on third down, ending the threat. On SMU’s next drive, Ben Hicks threw an interception. Then the Mustangs punted on their next three drives.

While SMU’s offense slacked, Tulsa’s thrived. Quarterback Seth Boomer came into the game completing 47 percent of his passes, but was incredibly effective through the air in the first half, completing 10 of his first 11 passes, one of which was a 70-yard pass that set up a touchdown.

By the midway point of the second quarter, SMU found itself down 21-0.

SMU’s offense finally got on track after Tulsa’s third touchdown, as the Mustangs drove 68 yards on nine plays to cut Tulsa’s lead to 21-7. James Proche was key to SMU’s drive. He had two receptions for 53 yards on the drive and more than 100 yards in the first half alone.

The Mustangs drove down the field once more before the half, but couldn’t come up with points as Kevin Robledo’s 35-yard field goal was blocked, making it 21-7 heading into the half.

Rodney Clemons blocked a field goal on Tulsa’s first drive of the second half, and took it 47 yards for a touchdown.

But SMU’s offense could not get anything going. On eight drives, it crossed the 50-yard line and made its way into Tulsa territory. On five of those drives, SMU came up with nothing. That performance echoed the Mustang’s issues against Memphis, where SMU had nine opportunities inside the Tigers’ 50 and could only convert on three of them.

Kevin Robledo hit a 32-yard field goal 13 seconds into the fourth quarter, making it 24-17 Tulsa with plenty of time left. But over the course of the next 12 minutes, the Mustangs couldn’t find the end zone to tie the game.

Tulsa’s offense took over at the SMU 40-yard line with just over five minutes left, and the SMU defense needed a stop to have a shot at the win. At first, the defense held, forcing the Golden Hurricane into a 3rd and long. But that’s when Boomer found a man down the sideline. Justin Hobbs, the Tulsa receiver, went up for the ball and caught it with one hand before going out of bounds at the SMU 6. The Golden Hurricane took a ten-point lead with just over three minutes left three plays later.

SMU would score on the next possession, but couldn’t recover the onside kick, falling 27-24.





Stock up:

James Proche: The junior receiver caught 11 passes for 183 yards and a score, capping off his season with 1,199 yards on 93 catches and 12 touchdowns. Proche and Reggie Roberson formed a formidable tandem during the second half of the season, and were a big reason why SMU was able to win against Houston, UConn and Tulane.





The program: Despite the loss, things are getting better on the Hilltop. Sonny Dykes has a good class coming in and SMU should return a lot of talent next season. It just needs to find a few answers (quarterback being one) to put it all together.





Stock down:

Ben Hicks: Hicks just looked bad. He was pressing early and trying to make too much happen. He completed 26 of 46 passes for 319 yards, but threw two interceptions. Several times he was sacked when he should have just thrown the ball away. He was just off tonight. He’s been solid for SMU over the past two seasons, but it’s probably time for SMU to consider other options. He doesn’t fit the scheme that Rhett Lashlee wants to run and his decision making is still suspect.





Coaching: SMU didn’t look prepared to play. They got hit in the mouth early and just looked asleep. Sonny Dykes has said it before: when that happens, it’s on the coaches. Well the Mustangs had one opportunity to make a bowl against an inferior opponent and they weren’t ready to play.

In some ways, SMU was outcoached too. The line and running game looked good against Houston and UConn, but both struggled tonight. At some points, SMU got too cute in its play calling (the fake jet sweep that resulted in an interception being the most notable example). When the run was getting good yards, SMU went away from it. Hicks never got into a rhythm because the play calling never allowed for him to do so. That’s been inconsistent all season and needs to be cleaned up heading into 2019.