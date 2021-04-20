TheHillTopics - Transfer Tracker: Best RBs available

Today we look at the top five running backs in the transfer portal that are still available, led by one who did very well at Vanderbilt.

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

1. Keyon Henry Brooks from Vanderbilt

Keyon Henry-Brooks totaled 746 yards and three touchdowns rushing, plus added 315 yards receiving, during his two seasons at Vanderbilt. He was the Commodores’ leading rusher in 2020 with 494 yards. Since entering the portal in February, Henry-Brooks has received a steady flow of interest, but the top schools have remained consistent. Auburn was seen as the early leader and remains in that position, while Purdue and Houston have shown increased interest recently.

2. David Bailey from Boston College

In his three seasons at Boston College, David Bailey has rushed for 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding 18 receptions and two touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Bailey has remained rather quiet since entering the portal in February but has seen a steady stream of interest. Some of the schools that have expressed interest include Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Toledo, Tulsa, UConn and Houston.

3. Jerry Howard from Georgia Tech

Jerry Howard rushed for 858 yards and seven touchdowns during his Georgia Tech career. He also had 12 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown. Howard already holds a handful FCS offers (Mercer, Western Carolina, Eastern Kentucky), but is also receiving interest from several FBS schools like Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Western Kentucky and Utah State.

4. Deondrick Glass from Oklahoma State

Glass redshirted as a true freshman and didn’t have a carry during the 2020 season. However, the lack of playing time has not turned schools away. While he has remained quiet since entering the portal, he has received a variety of interest from schools such as Florida State, Auburn, Washington State, Cal, North Texas, Louisiana-Monroe, SMU and Tulsa.

5. Jamauri Wakefield from Vanderbilt