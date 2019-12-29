Sonny Dykes has had a few days to reflect on all the accomplishments from SMU's 2019 season. It's something throughout the regular season he said he'd never do, as he always wanted to live each week in the current moment.

Going 1-0. That was the goal every week. Thirteen games are now in the books, and the Mustangs can say they had their first 10-win season since 1984, multiple single-season and career team and individual records broken -- 33 total if you're counting -- and plenty of upside for promising seasons to come.