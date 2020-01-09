Following SMU's 81-74 win Wednesday night over UCF, head basketball coach Tim Jankovich spoke to reporters for nearly 18 minutes. More than a third of the time was spent discussing transfer guard Darius McNeill, who unfortunately has been relegated to a player on the bench for SMU this season.

A Cal transfer, McNeill has been involved with obtaining a waiver from the NCAA for weeks. He first received word that his waiver was denied by the NCAA on Dec. 7, to which he then appealed the decision. On Tuesday, exactly a month later, he got word that his appeal was denied.

With that, McNeill will officially sit out the 2019-20 season. He will be eligible to play for SMU for the 2020-21 season, and he'll have two seasons of eligibility.

The decision didn't, hasn't and won't sit well with Jankovich, who passionately addressed the issue during Wednesday's post-game interview. Here's everything Jankovich said regarding McNeill, the denied appeal and the NCAA. Additionally, Jankovich spoke about point guard Kendric Davis, who at one time was in limbo regarding the status of his waiver, as well.