The UCF Knights come into Saturday's game ranked 12th in the latest AP poll. The Knights have won 17 games in a row, including ten in a row at home. So far this season, the Knights' closest win was a 56-36 thrashing over Florida Atlantic.

Their quarterback is one of the best in the nation

There were high hopes for McKenzie Milton coming into the season, and so far the third-year starter has yet to disappoint. He's thrown for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns in just four games. He's also added 198 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, meaning he is a true dual-threat quarterback.

The good news for SMU is that it found a way to slow Milton down last season. He completed just 57 percent of his passes in that game, throwing two interception and one touchdown. However, he did have more than 400 yards through the air. SMU will need to force him into mistakes once again if they stand a chance at being competitive.

Milton isn't the only threat

UCF is averaging 582.8 yards per game this season, which is good for third in the country. That amounts to 7.26 yards per play, which is incredible. Of those 583 yards, 310 have come through the air and 272 have come on the ground.

Adrian Killins returns as UCF's feature back. He's run for 233 yards on 45 carries this season, finding the end zone three times. But he's not UCF's only ground threat. Sophomore Greg McCrae has added 204 yards on 27 carries -- good for 7.6 yards per attempt.

Milton's favorite target is Gabriel Davis. He has 322 yards on 24 receptions and four touchdowns. Last season, he was on the receiving end of an 80-yard touchdown pass from Milton against SMU.

The pass defense is elite

UCF's pass defense is allowing just 159 yards per the air. The team is also averaging nearly two interceptions per game. The only team that was able to throw the ball effectively against the Knights was UConn, who racked up 266 yards through the air in a 56-17 loss in week one.

The run defense isn't as good. It's allowing 206.5 yards per game on the ground and 4.6 yards per carry. Florida Atlantic ran for 320 yards against the Knights. UConn and South Carolina State both ran for more than 175 yards against the unit. The only team that didn't had success on the ground was Pitt, who ran for just 109 yards.

Look for SMU to try and keep the ball on the ground against the Knights. Throwing is going to be hard, especially with a true freshman under center.