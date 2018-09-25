They fumble a lot

Houston Baptist has fumbled seven times in three games, losing five of those fumbles. That's an average of more than two per game. The team has also thrown three interceptions, making it eight turnovers in three games. SMU's defenders should try to strip the ball, because HBU looks like it plays a bit sloppy.

Special teams are a struggle

In three games, HBU has kicked only two field goals, missing both. It's also allowing nearly 23 yards per return on kickoffs and 10 yards per return on punts. If SMU's return game can get going like it did against Navy, there might be a lot of running room.

The offense is predicated on passing



HBU's quarterback, Bailey Zappe, is averaging 263 yards per game through the air. He's thrown for seven touchdowns and three interceptions. As a whole, the team has thrown for 287 yards per game. SMU's secondary is beat up, but it'll need to be on its toes to shut down HBU's offensive attack.