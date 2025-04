Three-star Conroe High School cornerback Xavier Harmon named his top eight schools on Sunday, March 9, with the SMU Mustangs being one of those programs. TCU, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Utah, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State were the others to make the cut.

Harmon will be in Dallas on June 20 for his official visit with the Mustangs. The HillTopics caught up with him to get his thoughts on why each school made his list.