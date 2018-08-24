The front seven

There are plenty of fresh faces along SMU’s defensive line and in its linebacking corps. Several grad transfers have made the unit formidable, but is it enough? Last season, the front seven, especially the linebackers, hurt SMU’s chances in close games by giving up too many big plays on the ground. Time and time again, someone would fill the wrong gap and leave a gaping hole for a running back.

It seems that the unit should have more discipline this season, but will that be enough? Furthermore, can the linebackers stay healthy? There’s not much depth behind the starters, so it is imperative that they do.

The non-conference schedule

SMU’s schedule is no walk in the park. The team could very well start out 1-3 or 0-4. UNT is good, so is TCU and Michigan is an elite program. The UNT game is going to set the tone. The Mustangs need to win that game in order to have a shot at bowl eligibility, because if they don’t there’s a good chance they go 0-4 in the first four games.

The wide receivers

Someone needs to emerge alongside James Proche if the Mustangs want to have a competent offense. Proche’s a good player, but he can’t do it all himself. Reggie Roberson has looked good so far, but he’s smaller, just like Proche. SMU needs a big-bodied receiver to step up – someone who is physical and can make the tough plays. That alone would help the passing game immensely.