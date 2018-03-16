There’s still a week to go until SMU football’s first spring practice under head coach Sonny Dykes, but the new staff is already hard at work establishing the culture and mentality of the Mustangs. As everybody knows, a football team is made up of a lot more than just Xs and Os—every team needs a cultural identity.

“Everyone’s been asking us, ‘what’s our offensive going to be?’ and I just say I don’t know, we’re just going to try to score,” said new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rhett Lashlee.

As the Mustangs welcome a new coaching staff this off-season, they’re also welcoming a new style of offense. What that will look like, however, nobody quite knows yet, even the coaches who will implement it.

“If you look at college football, there are five or six styles of play that really work and the air raid and the power spread are two of ‘em, so it just makes too much sense to pull it all together and see what we come up with,” Lashlee said. ““If you look stylistically, what Chad was running and what I’m used to are the same philosophically, so the guys already fit the system.”

Lashlee left UConn, where he was also the offensive coordinator, to come to SMU with Dykes. Before coaching the Huskies, Lashlee mastered the power spread for years under Gus Malzahn, becoming the Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator. Lashlee will be the guy calling plays on game day for the Mustangs.

“He’s not asking me to come in and run the air raid but I think it’s a testament to him to be comfortable letting me incorporate more in the run game. We just want to win.”

New SMU wide receivers coach David Gru has a relatively inexperienced group of kids to work with in 2018, except for James Proche, but he said he sees a lot of value in having a coaching staff that’s comprised of guys from different schools to see everyone’s perspectives blend together.

On top of a diverse staff, SMU also has former Baylor strength coach Kaz Kazadi leading the way, shaping not only the Mustangs’ bodies but their minds as well before spring ball starts. Lashlee praised Kazadi as being the best S&C coach in the nation and mentioned starting QB Ben Hicks says the conditioning this spring has been "like night and day" for him.

“Coach Kaz spends more time with the kids than we do and I know that they’re being pushed and doing more communicating than ever before,” offensive line coach Jamal Powell said. “And they’re putting weight on, which we need. The way our strength coach coaches the team is the way our team is going to be.”

Coach Lashlee says one of the most important things is giving the players a new start, seeing them only by how they fit in their position, not by their relationships with the old staff or their former reputations, on the field or otherwise. He says the Spring is the time to find the team’s identity and to establish a good foundation for the future.

“One thing we want our culture to be about is toughness,” Lashlee said. “We need to develop a stronger physical and mental toughness with our guys. When it’s sunny and 75, it’s easy to have a good mentality and to play well but it’s about when adversity hits. Are our guys going to play tough and overcome the hard times to take a step to be a championship level team?"

Lashlee says spring ball is about putting the Mustangs in “uncomfortable situations.” Pushing them hard in the weight room, on the practice field and in the film room.

“We’re going to hold them to a high standard and expect perfection,” Lashlee said. “We’re going to be tough, we’re coming to work but we’re also going to have fun. If the kids know we care about them, then when we’re tough on them they’ll know it’s for a positive reason.”

The new SMU coaching staff won’t be hesitant to push the players to their limit. They’re coming into spring ball with one goal in mind: coach the Mustangs as hard as it takes to win. Because as everybody knows, the fun is in the winning.