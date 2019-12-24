News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-24 11:53:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Morning After: Takeaways from SMU's win over Georgia State

Kendric Davis made 12 of 13 free throws on Monday. He is shooting 97% from the free throw line this season.
Kendric Davis made 12 of 13 free throws on Monday. He is shooting 97% from the free throw line this season. (Rob Graham)
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

There's no denying Georgia State is a decent basketball team. Entering Monday, the Panthers had won seven in a row and had make its presence known in wins against Lone Star State teams UT-Arlington and Texas State.

SMU was a team that needed a positive bounceback after a tough loss to Georgia on Friday. The Mustangs scored an 85-76 win over Georgia State Monday night and next will prepare for American Athletic Conference play Jan. 1 at home against South Florida.

READ: SMU tops Georgia State

Here are a few takeaways from Monday's victory.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}