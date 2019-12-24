There's no denying Georgia State is a decent basketball team. Entering Monday, the Panthers had won seven in a row and had make its presence known in wins against Lone Star State teams UT-Arlington and Texas State.

SMU was a team that needed a positive bounceback after a tough loss to Georgia on Friday. The Mustangs scored an 85-76 win over Georgia State Monday night and next will prepare for American Athletic Conference play Jan. 1 at home against South Florida.

Here are a few takeaways from Monday's victory.