In short, there was a lot for the SMU men's basketball team to process from Saturday's 91-74 loss to Georgetown.

"Talk about worst-case scenarios," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. "That was the worst-case scenario to start that way."

Saturday wasn't a great night for SMU, but there was a lot to learn from the loss to the Hoyas and a lot to build from for the remainder of the season. He are a few takeaways from the game.