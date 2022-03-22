SMU’s basketball season ended on Sunday afternoon at home in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

It was a disappointing end to a disappointing consolation prize for having not earned a NCAA Tournament bid – ironically enough because the Mountain West Conference had four teams enter and all four were knocked out in the first round while Houston is in the Sweet 16 and Memphis gave the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga all it could handle in the second round. Maybe the MWC should have only had three and the AAC got a third.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Regardless, SMU was one of the First Four teams out – 3rd actually – as this was a team assembled with returning seniors and transfers with a goal of “NCAA Tournament or Bust.”

That begs the question: What to do with Tim Jankovich. His contract has been fulfilled. There is not timetable from either party – SMU or Jankovich – as to whether he will be extended or if the program will move on. Though things can happen in an instant.

The fact remains that Jankovich is a coaching free agent, and with a 125-64 record in his six years at SMU, an AAC championship, an NCAA Tournament berth and two trips to the NIT, Jankovich is going to get some looks.

Let’s go over the reasons why or why not to extend Jankovich.