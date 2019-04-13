SMU held its annual spring game a day early this year, because the area is set to experience severe weather tomorrow. Though the venue was small, the crowd was big and energetic. I sat among them and this is what I observed.



The Mustangs really need Shane Buechele

SMU's coaching staff remains high on Will Brown. The sophomore quarterback flashed his potential yet again this spring, cleaning up some of his mechanical flaws along the way. But Friday, he struggled to find consistency. He threw two interceptions, including one on an errant deep ball that Trevor Denbow intercepted. While Brown did throw some good balls, he failed to show that he is a more consistent quarterback than he was last season. The guys behind him looked decent, especially Derek Green, who threw a touchdown pass and showed better poise in the pocket. That means that Shane Buechele will have the opportunity to take the starting job come the fall. If he can be a consistent passer and improve on the skills he showed at UT, he should win the job.

The secondary is very, very thin

SMU lost a ton of players to either injury or transfer in its secondary this spring. Today, it was missing Robert Hayes, Christian Davis and Eric Sutton to injury. That left an inexperienced group to play there. Justin Guy-Robinson and Sam Westfall played the most at corner and both looked decent. Guy-Robinson has shown improvement all spring and flashed athletic ability. He held his own today, but didn't make any spectacular plays. Westfall made a few tackles and held his own as well. Denbow showed that he could defend against the pass, but also showed he could play downhill very well. That should leave him the starter come fall camp. Still, the Mustangs may need to go pick up another player in the fall in order to shore up that unit.

The first-team offensive line held its own, but there's not much behind it