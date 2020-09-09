Stone Eby, still SMU solid, talks life after commitment
A calmer, more laid-back Stone Eby spoke to The HillTopics about his upcoming season, SMU's play last week and recruiting as a whole.
Stone Eby's first high school game this year is scheduled for Sept. 24 against McKinney Boyd. About this time last year, the Flower Mound defensive end was balancing much more on his plate.
In addition to football and academics, recruiting consumed chunks of his time then. But now with his commitment to SMU solid since July 4, the three-star prospect is living a lot more free and learning to appreciate his final year of high school.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news