Stone Eby's first high school game this year is scheduled for Sept. 24 against McKinney Boyd. About this time last year, the Flower Mound defensive end was balancing much more on his plate.

In addition to football and academics, recruiting consumed chunks of his time then. But now with his commitment to SMU solid since July 4, the three-star prospect is living a lot more free and learning to appreciate his final year of high school.