What a painful loss for the SMU Mustangs.

It seemed that the team had it in the bag. They held a 20-17 lead with 1:23 left in the game and Cincinnati had no timeouts and 75 yards in front of them. They blew that, as Cole Smith hit a 41-yard field goal as time expired to send it into overtime.

In the overtime period, Ben Hicks did a very Ben Hicks thing. On third and two, he threw a pass behind James Proche, who was cutting inwards on a shallow in route. Cincinnati’s James Wiggins and Proche fought for the ball, but Wiggins came up with it and took it 86-yards to the house for a 26-20 walk-off win.

SMU took a 20-17 lead with 4:23 left after Kevin Robledo hit a 36-yard field goal. Robledo had previously missed a 42-yard kick with 9:05 left in the game that would have given the Mustangs the lead.

The made field goal capped a run of 13 unanswered points for the Mustangs. They’d fallen behind by a ten-point margin after Cincinnati scored a touchdown and a field goal on the first two drives following the halftime break.

It was Ben Hicks who was at the center of the rally. The junior quarterback led the Mustangs on three second-half scoring drives and another one that should have led to points. His best work came in the second half, where he was 14 of 26 for 258 yards and a touchdown. His lone interception was the deciding score.

With the loss, SMU falls to 3-5 (2-2). They’ll need to salvage three wins in their final four games to become bowl eligible. That’s an uphill battle, considering who they are playing.

Stock up

Defense: The statistics aren’t that pretty. Cincinnati had 477 yards of total offense, including 352 yards through the air and 125 yards on the ground. But that was the Bearcats’ lowest rushing total of the season. While the Bearcats were able to move the ball up and down the field for most of the game, they weren’t able to capitalize where it matters the most: on the scoreboard. SMU forced the Bearcats to turn the ball over on downs twice inside the SMU 30-yard line and caused three turnovers, one of which led to a Mustang touchdown. They just couldn’t get it done when it mattered most: on the Bearcats’ last drive.

Passing game: Hear me out: Ben Hicks didn’t play that badly. While the interception will be the lasting image of the game, it was Hicks who overcame a dormant run game to lead a 13-point swing that put SMU up three. He threw for 328 yards against a unit that had only been allowing 166.1 yards per game through the air. It was nearly 100 yards more than the previous high of 237 yards. He did so while under pressure. His line simply could not block. His receivers also dropped quite a few passes. What was most encouraging was the fact that Hicks was able to throw the ball downfield. Coming into the game, SMU’s passing offense was not able to stretch the field. Tonight, it did so, and that paid dividends.

Stock down

Play calling: In his short stint on the hilltop, Rhett Lashlee has failed to impress. His offense has yet to record more than 400 yards against an FBS opponent. Last year, the unit averaged 37 points per game. This year, it’s been significantly less. But it’s not just the numbers that are concerning, it’s the fact that SMU’s offense is just plain stale. Everyone knows when they are going to run the ball and when they do, they don’t use the right back.

Today, SMU faced a 3rd and 2. Instead of bringing in Ke’Mon Freeman, the 225-pound back who SMU used in short yardage situations last season, they gave the ball to Braeden West (who weighs 170 pounds) and failed to convert.

They also get too cute. SMU lost six yards on a reverse, which was called despite the fact that SMU’s offensive line had not been able to hold its blocks all game long. After Ben Hicks led them down the field and seemed to be in a groove passing the football, they brought in Will Brown on 3rd and 4. Brown ran up the middle and was stuffed. It didn’t make any sense. That really needs to be cleaned up going forward, because SMU’s offense is just anemic right now.

Offensive line: Ben Hicks didn’t have a lot of time to throw. SMU’s runners didn’t have a lot of room to run. Part of it was because Cincinnati’s defense was just so darn good, but a lot of it had to do with the fact that the offensive line was not able to hold blocks. The unit was missing Chad Pursley, an experienced starter, but it just looked outmanned. The only time the unit has outright dominated a defensive line was against Houston Baptist, an FCS school. It needs some sort of spark if SMU wants to reach a bowl this season.