SMU’s defense struggled, but the Mustangs' offense picked up the slack.

The Mustangs ran for 315 yards and recorded 594 yards of total offense en route to a 62-50 win over UConn Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

A sloppy defensive performance allowed UConn to score 40 second-half points. SMU was up 31-10 at the half, but was outscored 40-31 over the game’s final 30 minutes. Most of those points came from David Pindell, UConn’s dual-threat quarterback. He threw for four touchdowns and added another two on the ground.

SMU started to key on Pindell in the run game, and the Huskies took advantage by giving the ball to running back Kevin Mensah. He gained 184 yards on 28 carries, scoring one touchdown. The 365 rushing yards that SMU gave up were the most that the team has allowed this season.

But SMU’s ball carriers responded with a fine performance of their own. Ke’Mon Freeman surpassed his rushing total from the Houston game, carrying the ball 17 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Not to be outdone, Xavier Jones added 133 yards on 11 carries and scored on runs of 52 and 43 yards.

The Mustangs scored on their first five possessions and never turned the ball over. They only punted the ball three times. Six of SMU’s scoring drives were six plays or less.

UConn scored on its first five possessions of the second half, and pulled within one possession with just more than 10 minutes left in the game. Up 52-44, SMU scored to go up 59-44 after a four-play drive, which was sparked by a 51-yard run by Ben Hicks. It was the longest run of his career.

After forcing a turnover on downs, SMU utilized a seven-play drive to take time off of the clock, scoring on a 30-yard field goal by Kevin Robledo with 3:35 left. UConn scored once more, but it was too little, too late.

With the win, SMU pulls to .500 on the year. The Mustangs are 4-2 in conference play, placing them one game out in the AAC West. SMU needs to win out and hope Houston loses a game in order to have a shot at the conference title.

Memphis will be the Mustangs’ next opponent. They’ll face off Friday at 8 p.m.

Stock up:

Ben Hicks: Hicks has found himself after he was benched in September. Since the Michigan game, Hicks has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,405 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing only four interceptions.

Against UConn, Hicks had his second-best game of the season, throwing for 276 yards on 19 of 29 passing. He also had a 51-yard run. And he did so without turning the ball over, making it all the more impressive.

The run game: SMU nearly doubled its rushing output from its last four games, with 315 yards on 39 carries Saturday. It was the most yards the Mustangs have ran for all season. As mentioned earlier, both Jones and Freeman played their best games of the season. Freeman scored on a 39-yard run where he broke free from several defenders and Jones had two long touchdowns runs.

Stock down:

Defense: The defense took a step back after it had one of its best games against Houston. It allowed 580 yards, 365 of which came on the ground. In the second half, it allowed 40 points. David Pindell killed SMU with both his feet and arm, recording 396 total yards and six touchdowns.

This offense was gaining just 382 yards per game coming into the game, so it wasn’t like it was a vaunted unit. But SMU allowed it to be successful after it played bad gap football and committed several costly penalties.

Punting: Jamie Sackville punted three times and two of them traveled less than 30 yards. Sure, there was a strong wind, but it was concerning because he struggled last week too, with five punts of 31 yards or less. He’s either injured or screwed up mechanically, and that’s not a good sign. It’s something that really, really needs to be cleaned up.