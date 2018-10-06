SMU’s trip to Orlando showcased the same problems that have been plaguing the program all year long: an anemic offense and a defense that just can’t get stops when it needs to. The Knights took advantage of the Mustang’s shortcomings en route to a 48-20 win Saturday night at Spectrum Stadium.

The self-proclaimed 2017 National Champions roared out to an early 21-3 lead behind several key mistakes by the Mustangs. The first one came when cornerback Robert Hayes dropped a McKenzie Milton pass that he should have intercepted, leading to a UCF touchdown later in the drive. The next one came when James Proche fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, giving UCF the at the Mustangs’ 18-yard line.

But to say the Mustangs beat themselves would be doing a grave injustice to the Knights. UCF just dominated in all aspects of the game. On offense, they were able to find running room time and time again, netting 256 yards in that portion of the game. Milton was able to pick apart the Mustangs’ defense too. He was temporarily knocked out of the game, but came back in and finished the night 18-34 for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Offensively, SMU just struggled. Will Brown completed four of six passes on the unit’s first drive of the game, but a fumble on second and goal from the UCF nine pushed the Mustangs back and forced them to settle for a field goal.

After the first drive, Brown began to struggle, as did the SMU offense. It was forced to punt on three straight series and Brown did not complete any of his three passes over that span. He was benched and replaced by Ben Hicks in the early minutes of the second quarter. He’d return late in the game.

Once again, the game took a toll on the Mustangs’ health. Kyran Mitchell, Alan Ali and Pat Nelson all left the game with injuries.

Stock up

Ben Hicks: Hicks completed 15 of 23 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown after entering the game in the second quarter. There were still a few errant throws but Hicks was solid in what was perhaps his best performance of the season. He limited mistakes and led the SMU offense on several sustained drives, though only two resulted in points. Once again, Sonny Dykes must decide which quarterback starts the Mustangs’ next game against Tulane.

Special teams: There were no big returns this week, nor were there any points allowed by the unit. Kevin Robledo made two field goals, doubling his season total in that field. Jamie Sackville booted a 60-yard punt and averaged 45 yards per punt on the day.

Stock down

Run offense: Against a unit that had been allowing more than 200 yards per game on the ground, SMU wasn’t even able to break the century mark. That’s been a trend this season: the running game has had a hard time getting going. SMU has had a 100-yard rusher just once this season. That’s not a recipe for success, especially when you can’t find much consistency through the air. Something has to be done about that.

Defense: We all knew UCF was a good team offensively, but the Mustangs defense just allowed too many yards too easily. Once again, tackling was an issue. It was taking two or three defenders to wrestle a player to the ground. UCF was able to get chunk yards on the ground too, and SMU’s corners looked lost in coverage. UCF put up 541 yards of offense, which was still below their season average.