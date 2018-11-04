Ford Stadium: where Houston’s dreams go to die.

For the second time in two tries, a ranked Houston team fell to SMU in Dallas, as the Mustangs upset No. 17 Houston 45-31 Saturday night.

SMU jumped out to an early 17-0 lead on the back of Ben Hicks, who threw two touchdown passes early on. But key to the Mustangs’ offensive success early on was their ability to run the football. After running for just 59 yards over the last two games, SMU ran for 154 yards in the first half alone.

Houston’s lone offensive touchdown came on a 50-yard throw from D’Eriq King to Marquez Stevenson. The Cougars also scored a defensive touchdown after Xavier Jones fumbled and Gleson Sprewell picked up the loose ball, running 24-yards for a touchdown that cut SMU’s lead to 17-14 in the second quarter.

But it was how SMU responded that was so impressive. The Mustangs scored 17 unanswered points to take a 31-14 lead going into the break. But coming out of the half, SMU’s offense stalled. The Mustangs scored just one touchdown in the third quarter, but Houston’s offense could do no better. The Cougars were only able to muster up a field goal, making the score 38-17 going into the fourth quarter.

However, the Cougars’ offense would find its groove in the fourth quarter. It scored two touchdowns in the quarter’s first six minutes, cutting SMU’s lead to 38-31 with just over nine minutes left in the game.

SMU drove down the field on the back of Ke’Mon Freeman, who finished the night with 107 yards on 20 carries. The team made it down inside of Houston’s 25-yard line before the game went into a weather delay, which lasted more than 90 minutes. When play resumed, SMU picked up right where it left off. Freeman bullied his way into the end zone and SMU went up 45-31, which would be the final score.

With the win, the Mustangs improve to 4-5 (3-2). They’re one game out of the division lead and need to win just two more games to make their way to a bowl game.

Stock up

Run game: SMU ran for 196 yards on the night, which was a season-high against an FBS opponent. All three of SMU’s backs had more than 40 yards on the night and Ke’Mon Freeman, who had 48 yards on the ground before Saturday, ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

The way SMU ran the ball was incredible. Freeman was able to bully his way inside for tough yards and West and Jones were able to get free on the outside. And it all happened behind a patchwork offensive line that was missing two key starters. With how Hicks has been playing, SMU could run the table if it keeps running the ball like that.

Defense: Houston averaged 570 yards per game. Tonight, they put up just 365 yards. D’Eriq King, who some considered to be a dark horse Heisman candidate, was just 11 of 22 for two touchdowns. He also added 54 yards on the ground. All night long, SMU bottled him up. While there were a few big plays, the defense was able to limit the damage and that’s a big reason why SMU won.

Ben Hicks: One week after throwing a game-ending interception, Ben Hicks lit up the stats sheet. He was 28 for 43 for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Most importantly, he didn’t throw any interceptions. He was a lot more composed in the pocket and didn’t make many dangerous throws. It was a good night for the junior quarterback.

Stock down

Jamie Sackville: Jamie was the lone bad spot on the night, averaging just 32.6 yards per punt. Two of those were under 28 yards. He needs to do better.