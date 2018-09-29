After being on the wrong side of several lopsided losses in its first three games, SMU found itself on the right side of the scoreboard Saturday when the Mustangs routed Houston Baptist 63-27 at Ford Stadium.

The Mustangs got off to a hot start, as Rodney Clemons intercepted Huskies quarterback Bailey Zappe on HBU’s first drive of the game. SMU took advantage of the turnover, scoring on a 20-yard run from freshman Jared Miles to go up 7-0 early.

After the Mustangs were pinned inside of their own six on the next drive, Will Brown threw to Tyler Page, who was running a seam route over the middle. Page caught the pass and outran a defender en route to a 92-yard touchdown. It was the longest play of the season for the SMU offense.

It was just one of many long throws for Will Brown in the first half. He attacked the defense down the field time and time again, finishing the half with 271 yards on just eight completions.

Before the first half was over, SMU had already bested its game-high in total offense, finishing with 425 yards of total offense over the first thirty minutes. That was almost 100 yards more than the Mustangs previous high of 324, which came against Navy. They’d finish the night with 653 yards.

But with the good came some bad. SMU’s special teams gave up two long kickoff returns. That’s a unit that has struggled so far this season. But special teams did play a big part in SMU’s offensive success. The Mustangs faked a punt on fourth down, and Jamie Sackville pitched it to Ben Redding, who took the ball 25 yards downfield for a first down. Right before the half, SMU ran the same play out of a field goal formation, resulting in a one-yard touchdown for Redding that made the score 35-10.

Not to be outdone, SMU’s defense held the Huskies to just 301 yards, a season low. The unit also forced 3 turnovers.

Ben Hicks got in the game and completed 8 of 12 passes for 61 yards. Six SMU players scored their first touchdowns.

Stock up

William Brown: Brown proved that he could be more than just a game manager by putting up some gaudy statistics against the Huskies. Brown completed xx of xx passes for xxx yards and xx touchdowns. He showed that he has a cannon, as he connected on xx passes of more than 40 yards, including a 92-yard bomb to Tyler Page in the first quarter.

That’s big for SMU’s offense because it gives the freshman quarterback some confidence going forward. If SMU wants to win in conference play, it’ll need to have a quarterback who is more than just a game manager that completes short passes

Offense: SMU doubled its season-high in yardage, racking up 653 yards. 409 of those yards came in the air, while 244 came on the ground. Both were season highs. At one point in the season, the offense looked anemic. Tonight it performed very well. SMU was able to move the ball down the field efficiently. It was able to make plays through the air and on the ground. It could go a long way in terms of the team’s confidence.

Stock down

Ball control: SMU fumbled the ball x times in the game, which was a season high. It only lost x of those fumbles, but still, that’s an indication of sloppy play. Against a better team, SMU has to take better care of the football. It simply will not win if it doesn’t.

Special teams: The Mustangs allowed kickoff returns of 64 yards and 95 yards to an FCS school. One of those returns went for a touchdown while the other gave HBU the ball at the SMU 33. The special teams unit has given up three touchdowns in five games. As the old saying goes, special teams wins and loses games. Tonight, it didn’t factor in much, given the inferior opponent. But against a better team, it could very well decide the game.