It took five tries, but Sonny Dykes finally has a win at SMU, and his coaching was a big reason why the Mustangs emerged victorious. With his team trailing 30-29 in overtime, Dykes got aggressive and went for two and the win, instead of the extra point that would have tied the game and sent it to a second overtime period.

His defense was dropping like flies and some of his offensive players were running out of gas two. Going for two just made sense.

But that wasn’t the only bold move that Dykes made. Going into the overtime period, he pulled true freshman Will Brown and put in Ben Hicks, the junior quarterback who had been benched during the loss to Michigan. Hicks led the Mustangs down the field to a touchdown and then hit Hunter Thedford in the corner of the end zone for the win.

He put in Hicks despite the fact that Brown was playing rather well. The freshman quarterback finished the day 21 of 29 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. But Brown was kept on a leash for most of the night. Many of his passes were screens or swing passes out to his running backs and receivers. He rarely threw the ball more than ten yards downfield.

It was the first win for SMU against Navy since 1998. The Midshipmen had won eight straight games prior to Saturday and the Gansz Trophy, created by the two schools in 2011, had never called Dallas home. After Saturday’s 31-30 win, it’ll be in Dallas for at least one year.

Stock up

Quarterbacks

Ben Hicks led the game-winning drive, entering in relief of William Brown. Hick completed all four of his passes, including a four-yard strike to James Proche and the two-point conversion to Hunter Thedford.

Brown looked good too, although he was limited. He completed 21 passes on 29 attempts for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t run the ball effectively, but SMU’s offensive still looked good with him at the helm.

Braeden West

Braeden West became SMU’s first 100-yard rusher on the season, gaining 145 yards on 26 carries. SMU was missing two of its other backs in Ke’Mon Freeman and Xavier Jones, both of whom sat out due to injury. Bearing the brunt of the load, West got off to a quick start, gaining 104 yards on nine carries before the half. He played nearly every offensive snap in the second half, and started to get tired, losing some steam on the ground. Still, he showed that he could be an every-down back for the Mustangs.

Stock down

Kicking game

SMU had one kick go “doink” off of the right upright, just before the half. Kicker Kevin Robledo had enough distance on the kick, but couldn’t zero in on his target.

He also missed an extra point, which was blocked and then returned for a Navy two-point conversion, which made it a seven-point game instead of a ten-point game. That swing made it possible for Navy to force overtime with just one score, which it did.

Health

SMU had several players hurt in the win. Reggie Roberson left in the second half, as did Richard Moore and Pat Nelson. That’s part of the reason why SMU decided to go for it, they were simply running out of players. Dykes told the media in the postgame press conference that he was seeing players go down “about every three plays.”

He said he didn’t know the status of the injured players, and likely will not for a few days.