It wasn’t pretty, but SMU pulled it out.

The Mustangs overcame sloppy play, a pick six and an hour-long weather delay to rally back and beat Tulane 27-23 Saturday night in New Orleans.

Tulane got on the board in the first quarter after a botched snap went through the back of the end zone, leading to a safety. Tulane was moving down the field again before the game was delayed due to lightning. The delay lasted one hour, and when the game resumed, SMU didn’t look ready. Tulane was able to take advantage of that and turn it into points, taking a 9-0 lead in the second quarter.

With his team facing fourth and one in its own territory, Sonny Dykes took a chance. He had his team go for it, and Ben Hicks found James Proche out of the backfield for a 55-yard touchdown that cut Tulane’s lead to just two.

On the first drive after halftime, Hicks was picked off by Donnie Lewis Jr., who returned the interception for a touchdown that put the Green Wave up 16-7. On the sidelines, Sonny Dykes was furious. He spiked his headset and broke it. Ben Hicks threw his arms up in exasperation as Lewis Jr. raced down the sideline.

It would have been easy for SMU to give up, but it didn’t. Instead, the Mustangs battled back from double-digit deficits twice to make it a 23-21 game in the final minutes. After squandering two opportuites to take the lead, SMU took over at its own 38-yard line with 1:31 left. After an incompletion and a false start penalty, Hicks found James Proche open downfield. Proche stepped out of a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 67-yard touchdown that put SMU in the driver’s seat with just over a minute left.

Tulane would drive down the field when they took over, but Richard Moore stripped Johnathan Banks and Turner Coxe came up with it, sealing the deal for SMU.

With the win, the Mustangs move to 3-4 (2-1). They need just three more wins to become bowl eligible.

Stock up:

Ben Hicks: Hicks threw for 291 yards, a season high. He also threw for three touchdowns. While he wasn’t perfect, Hicks showed he could play in the clutch. It’s the second time he’s led SMU on a game-winning drive this season and it could very well have earned him a starting spot for the next few games.

Defense: Tulane hasn’t won a game in which it runs for less than 175 yards. That continued tonight. Tulane ran for 168 yards and only put up 321 yards of offense. They only averaged 3.7 yards per rush. In addition, SMU forced three turnovers which was key to the victory.

Stock down:

Running game: SMU’s running game was bad. The team averaged just 1.1 yards per carry, which is downright pathetic. They were behind the chains time in and time out because they couldn’t run the ball. SMU has three good backs in the backfield. It shouldn’t be struggling to run the ball like this.