Early in the second quarter of SMU’s 45-20 loss to no. 19 Michigan, the Mustangs were hanging tough. After holding Michigan scoreless in the first quarter, SMU matched Michigan’s touchdown with one of it’s own.

On the ensuing drive, it had Michigan in a tough spot, facing fourth and one near midfield. Wolverine quarterback Shea Patterson handed off to Chris Evans, who ran forward into a mass of bodies, coming out near the first down marker. The Mustangs thought he was short, but the officials thought otherwise, marking Evans down past the first down marker.

It didn’t sit well with Sonny Dykes. He argued with an official on the SMU sideline. The official responded by throwing a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Shouldn’t have gotten the flag,” Dykes said. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I know what warrants a flag and what doesn’t and I shouldn’t have got that flag. Still, it was a mistake on my part, but that guy shouldn’t have given me a flag.”

On the next play, Patterson found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 25-yard touchdown. Ben Hicks threw pick six on the ensuing drive and Michigan took a 21-7 lead going into the half.

Coming out of the break, Ben Hicks stayed on the bench. The Will Brown era had begun. The freshman quarterback threw a touchdown on his second drive of the game, cutting Michigan’s lead to two scores. But there was one issue: SMU couldn’t stop Shea Patterson. The Michigan QB passed for 237 yards, completing 14 of 18 passes.

Peoples-Jones was his favorite target. The sophomore receiver finished with 4 catches for 90 yards and 3 TDs.

Brown finished the night 11 of 17 for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 48 yards on the ground.

It seems a quarterback controversy may be afoot on the hilltop.

“We’re going to start whoever we think gives us the best chance to win,” Dykes said. “That’s what we do around here. I owe it to our players and our fans to play our best players and the guys that give us the best chance to win the football game.”

Although the team lost by 20, Dykes walked away impressed.

“I thought we took a big step forward today as a program,” SMU head coach Sonny Dykes said. “I was really proud of our players and I thought they played really, really hard. I thought we played tough and I don’t think our guys were intimidated at all. I thought we played really physical football.”

Stock up

James Proche

Proche posted a career-high in catches, with xx for xxx yards and xx touchdowns. It was a breakout game for the junior receiver who has often lived in the shadows cast by Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn. Additionally, his 128 yards was the most posted by an SMU receiver this season.

Will Brown

The true freshman saw a few carries in the first half, but replaced Ben Hicks for good in the second half. He provided a spark to the SMU offense, leading the team to a touchdown on its second drive of the second half. The stats weren’t pretty, but he got the job done, moving SMU down the field for two touchdowns. He certainly forced Sonny Dykes to make a difficult decision in the coming week.

Stock down

Ben Hicks

In all fairness to Hicks, he played well in the first half. It was just one throw, a pick-six on a pass that he tried to force to Proche, that sank him. Hicks completed seven of 12 passes for 113 yards in the first half, statically his best performance in a half this season. But the offense just hasn’t gelled with him at the helm and it was time for a change.

Pass defense

Shea Patterson only threw four incompletions Saturday and all too often he had a receiver wide open in SMU’s secondary. Peoples-Jones kept getting behind the Mustangs’ safeties. At one point, he had three catches and three touchdowns. SMU defended the run pretty well, with the exception of one 35-yard scamper by Evans. If it had been better against the pass, it could have been a very different game.