{{ timeAgo('2020-03-21 08:49:47 -0500') }} football Edit

South Oak Cliff LB Jaydon Williams talks SMU offer, position change

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

A position change has resulted in positive results for South Oak Cliff linebacker Jaydon Williams, who recently added an SMU offer.

South Oak Cliff three-star linebacker Jaydon Williams is living proof that position changes can work for the better in some cases.

At the start of the 2019 season, Williams was a wide receiver. He was respected at the position, but he and his coaches saw more in him. There was a level of intensity that transitioned to the defensive side of the ball, and Williams made the move from receiver to linebacker.

