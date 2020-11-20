TheHillTopics - South-Central Spotlight: Top 5 available 2022 QBs

Conner Weigman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruitment: The offers have not stopped rolling in for Weigman this fall as he continues to emerge as a household name in the state of Texas. Sources close to the Houston-area quarterback indicated that a recent overture Florida and, in particular, SEC offers, loom large because of Weigman's interest in baseball. A recent offer from Oklahoma could also have his attention. It seems inevitable that Texas A&M and Texas will eventually join the race, too. Evaluation: Weigman, another two-sport standout from Houston, has a live arm with fantastic mobility. He has enough juice to throw lasers outside the numbers with ease and can fit balls into very tight windows. There's some aspects of his game that need to be shored up, but Weigman manuevers well within the pocket and is always a threat to tuck it and run. He's enjoying a breakout junior campaign that should place him among the country's best at the position.

*****



Cade Klubnik

Recruitment: Klubnik's recruitment gained a pulse in the aftermath of a junior season in which he contributed on a part-time basis en route to a state championship finish. Now the unquestioned leader for this team, Klubnik's offer sheet has ballooned with overtures from Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, LSU and Washington. The Longhorns are the latest to offer the local standout, who plays his high school ball just down the road from Texas.

Evaluation: Now with a larger sample size as the QB1 for Austin Westlake, Klubnik has impressed with his ability to move within the pocket and attack all areas of the field with his arm. Klubnik can throw well on the move, evade pass-rushers and is a threat to take off and run. Klubnik has the ability to throw on the move to his left and right and maintain accuracy. He engineers one of the highest-scoring offenses in the state.

*****



Recruitment: Teams began to take notice of Locke when he delivering dimes to former five-star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is continuing to make plays as a freshman at Ohio State. North Carolina, Wake Forest and Rice all offered the Rockwall passer this season, joining the likes of Miami, Arkansas, SMU and Kansas, who offered earlier in the process.

Evaluation: Locke is an efficient, accurate passer that can distribute passes and tear apart a defense in the short field or attack downfield. This year, he anchored a comeback against Ewers' Southlake Carroll squad, which served as a reminder of Locke's big-game prowess. Locke throws with excellent rhythm and timing and is quick to diagnose mismatches in the passing game.

*****



Alex Orji (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruitment: As an underclassmen at Rockwall and then Dunne, Orji landed offers from Oklahoma, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Kansas and Minnesota. Since finding a home at Sachse, he's added Virginia Tech, Nebraska and even a Vanderbilt offer, which is where his brothers play. Because of the lack of visits and camps, Orji hasn't been able to venture to different schools much of late, but we anticipate Oklahoma, Baylor and Vandy being likely contenders. A lot will also hinge on Orji's position preference -- if he wants to continue to develop as a passer or consider a move to a skill position on offense or defense. All are certainly feasible.

Evaluation: A true athlete manning the quarterback position, Orji is big-framed (6-foot-2, 205) with massive arm strength and a threat to make plays with his legs in the open field. Orji makes the bulk of his throws in astonishing fashion -- throwing on the run or lofting a pass downfield or bulldozing defenders in his way to pay-dirt. Orji's brothers played linebacker and safety, but he's sticking with quarterback. While he isn't a polished passer, he has raw, game-breaking ability

*****

