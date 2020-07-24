TheHillTopics - South Central Spotlight: Prospects with rising stock this summer

There's a lot of untapped potential here with Washington, who boasts massive size at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. He's developing an array of different pass-rush moves and combining that with innate power and a persistent motor. What stands out the most is how much Washington's game has evolved in a short amount of time.

LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida and Georgia are among the early suitors for the 2022 standout.

It's not exactly a "stock up" situation for Banks here, but the Rivals100 wide receiver was sidelined for the bulk of 2019 with various injuries that kept him off the field. This offseason would have been a big one for the Texas A&M commitment, who is finally healthy following multiple lower-body procedures. In the 7-on-7 circuit, Banks looks back to form, flashing great hands and feet and how dangerous he is if left alone in the open field. Banks has a chance to reclaim his post as the top receiver in Texas when healthy.

Banks turned heads with his performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Houston at the top of the year and his stock continues to surge this summer. Banks possesses good length, consistently extends his arms and can slow down an array of different edge-rushers from stronger, more powerful defensive ends to athletic, speedy stand-up rushers. Banks recently backed off his Oklahoma State commitment amid the flurry of new college interest.

Campbell debuted as the No. 1 guard in the country in the initial 2022 rankings. This offseason, the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has devoted much of his attention toward sharpening his skills in pass protection. Campbell flashed nimble feet, innate power and the ability to finish even while pass-blocking. He can handle both speedy and powerful edge-rushers and is improving his hand placement. He's already in the five-star discussion and could get consideration as one of the better tackles in the country now.

Perkins is one of the more athletic outside linebackers in Texas' 2022 crop. This offseason, he's displayed a lot of fluidity in drills, the ability to quickly turn the corner and has been smooth. Perkins is already an explosive rusher off the edge, but could also drop back into coverage if need be. He recently clocked a 4.49 40 time and is garnering four-star consideration.

Anderson has enjoyed a spectacular offseason. The early Rivals100 prospect for the 2022 class has been a stud in coverage with the ability to tightly shadow receivers and come away with a few picks in the process. Anderson is smooth in drills and explosive out of his breaks. He's an early LSU commitment and brings position versatility to the table.



Bech tends to impress every time we get an in-person look at one of Louisiana's best receivers. He currently checks in at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds and clocked a 40 time in the 4.6 range this offseason. He has excellent hands, runs crisp routes and his ball skills are off the charts. He also has the ability to get vertical, which makes him a dangerous weapon in the red zone. The Vanderbilt commitment is inching closer toward a fourth star and a hybrid tight end role has recently been mentioned.

Bech's quarterback, Walker Howard, is bracing for his first season as the St. Thomas More (La.) starter. His confidence continues to grow and it's translating to the field. He throws with excellent anticipation and accuracy, and his chemistry with receivers is clear to see. Howard can sling it downfield and should emerge as one of the nation's premier passers in his first season at the helm. He committed to LSU earlier this summer.

Drones was far and away the biggest winner of the Elite 11 Finals. After seeing the dual-threat perform on multiple occasions last season, there were both encouraging flashes and question marks about his game and how it would translate to the Power Five level. He's an athletic quarterback and can take over a game with his mobility, but at Elite 11 he displayed the ability to move well in the pocket, throw well on the run and deliver excellent throws in the short and intermediate parts of the field. The Baylor pledge still needs to sharpen parts of his game, but his stock is certainly pointing up.

Kopp was another major beneficiary from the Elite 11 as the Houston product showed he was a Power Five-level passer at the event. Kopp throws a perfect deep ball and can deal from the pocket. He delivers passes quickly with plenty of zip and is a rhythm passer. Ole Miss and Colorado each offered after seeing Kopp sling it on the big stage.

