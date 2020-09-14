Sonny Dykes on LB Richard Moore: 'He's getting in a good place mentally'
SMU fans are eagerly anticipating the return of linebacker Richard Moore, who is still rehabbing an ACL injury from last year.
One of the biggest questions regarding SMU football involves the return of one of the leaders of the defense.
Linebacker Richard Moore missed most of the 2019 season and didn't play against Texas State, as he continues to rehab an ACL injury. While he isn't expected to play Saturday at North Texas, his presence on the field -- whenever it happens -- will be welcomed.
