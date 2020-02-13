News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Sonny Dykes gives rousing update on WR Reggie Roberson Jr.

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

When asked about Reggie Roberson Jr., head football coach Sonny Dykes spoke very positively about how the receiver is progressing from a foot injury.

Reggie Roberson Jr. averaged 100.4 yards
Reggie Roberson Jr. averaged 100.4 yards (Rob Graham)

The crowd at Moody Coliseum was electric, and it was treated to an exciting SMU basketball victory against Connecticut Wednesday night. Among those in attendance was a recognizable face who football fans are expecting a lot from when the 2020 season kicks off.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}