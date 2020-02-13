Sonny Dykes gives rousing update on WR Reggie Roberson Jr.
When asked about Reggie Roberson Jr., head football coach Sonny Dykes spoke very positively about how the receiver is progressing from a foot injury.
The crowd at Moody Coliseum was electric, and it was treated to an exciting SMU basketball victory against Connecticut Wednesday night. Among those in attendance was a recognizable face who football fans are expecting a lot from when the 2020 season kicks off.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news