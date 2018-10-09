#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints

Banjo played on 16 special teams snaps in the Saints' dominant 43-19 win over Washington, helping New Orleans improve to 4-1 on the year.

#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York Jets

Beachum played every snap at left tackle for the Jets in a 34-16 win over Denver. New York gained 512 yards of total offense on 61 plays (8.4 yards per play).

#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Beasley recorded one catch for eight yards against Houston. The veteran receiver leads the Cowboys with 193 yards on the season.

#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants

Brown was inactive for the Giants' game against the Panthers.

#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis Colts

Hunt played 51 snaps on the defensive line for the Colts against the Patriots on Thursday night. He leads the Colts with four sacks and five tackles for loss this season.

#53 Justin Lawler | LB | Los Angeles Rams

Lawler got in on 14 special teams and one defensive snap as the Rams beat the Seahawks 33-31 to move to 5-0 on the season. Los Angeles is the only undefeated team in the NFC.

#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans Saints

LeRibeus played a total of seven snaps, mostly on special teams, in the Saints' 43-19 win over Washington on Monday night.

#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans Saints

Line played on about a quarter of the Saints' offensive snaps, making key blocks as Drew Brees set the NFL career record for passing yards and New Orleans dominated Washington 43-19.

#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans Saint

sBecause the Saints moved the ball so well on offense, Morstead did not get an opportunity to punt against Washington. He did serve as the holder on New Orleans' kick attempts, contributing to the 43-19 win.

#14 Trey Quinn | WR | Washington Redskins

Quinn remained on the Washington injured reserve.

#24 Horace Richardson | CB | Minnesota Vikings

Richardson remained on Minnesota's injured reserve.

#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota Vikings

Robinson played on 15 snaps as Minnesota gained 375 yards of total offense and beat the Eagles 23-21.

#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos

Sanders reeled in a game-high nine catches for 72 yards against the Jets. He leads the Broncos with 33 catches and 386 yards this season.

#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver Broncos

Sutton started the scoring against the Jets, catching a touchdown from Case Keenum in the corner of the end zone. He ended the day with two catches for 18 yards. Sutton continues to stand out as a rookie for Denver, with 10 catches for 160 yards on the season.

#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints

Wood handled all of the long snapping duties for the Saints in their 43-19 win over Washington on Monday night.

#35 Taylor Reed | LB | Edmonton Eskimos

Reed remains on Edmonton's practice squad.