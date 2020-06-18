DALLAS -- The idea of playing out of state intrigues Fort Worth (Texas) North Side wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton -- and he has his share of offers outside of the Lone Star State. Schools like Penn State, Louisville and Mississippi State seem to be in good spots to ultimately land him.

If the coveted, three-star prospect chooses to stay in state, look for SMU to be an option. Of his 20-plus offers, only three are from Texas schools -- SMU, North Texas and Texas Southern -- and only SMU made a recent top list he announced.